UBS Group Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Sell

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pearson stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

