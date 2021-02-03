UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $752.70

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $752.70 and traded as high as $839.00. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) shares last traded at $839.00, with a volume of 395,076 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 789.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

About UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

