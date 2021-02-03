UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 5.3%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.80. 306,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 327,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.