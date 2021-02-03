UGAS (UGAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.95 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. UGAS has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

