Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,963. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.