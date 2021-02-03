UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $922.29 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $922.29 million and $197.39 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $16.55 or 0.00045227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00139210 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00246470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038503 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

