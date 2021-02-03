Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report sales of $336.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $339.80 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 608,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 123,465 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.