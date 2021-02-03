Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNIEF stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.