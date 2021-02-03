Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.62. Unico American shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 68.36%.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

