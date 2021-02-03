Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.45 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for $10.08 or 0.00027238 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and $8.45 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00184641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

