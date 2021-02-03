UniLend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $789,773.00 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $789,773.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00943516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.08 or 0.04642636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020005 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.