United Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

