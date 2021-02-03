United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

