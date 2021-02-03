United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

