Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $344.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

