Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 10.2%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

