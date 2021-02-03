Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Buys 510 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,622.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $682.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Univest Financial by 104.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

