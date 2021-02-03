Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Univest Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $23.33 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $682.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

