UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 336.72 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.