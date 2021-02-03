UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 18.5% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares rose 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 7,527,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,933,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 336.72 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

