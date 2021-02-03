Uquid Coin Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and $7.95 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00014528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00068013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00899109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048031 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.44 or 0.04651471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

