USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $112,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,315,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.