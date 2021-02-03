USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $197,000 Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

