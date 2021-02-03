USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 5,959.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

