USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 250,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

