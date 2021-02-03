USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

