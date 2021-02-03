USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 747 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $306.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.34 and its 200-day moving average is $295.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.