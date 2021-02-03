USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $437,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.