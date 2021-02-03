USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.65 or 0.04236775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,000,783,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,928,178,090 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.