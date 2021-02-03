V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

VFC traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. 17,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.