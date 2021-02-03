Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 8,733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

CMCSA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

