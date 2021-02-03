Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 72.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.29. 2,156,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

