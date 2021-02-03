Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.15. The stock had a trading volume of 807,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.01. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

