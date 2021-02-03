Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.57-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.682-2.729 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 2,744,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.