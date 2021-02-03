Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 390,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,638. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

