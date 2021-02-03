Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. 35,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,458. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.