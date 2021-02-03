Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $365.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

