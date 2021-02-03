Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $365.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $369.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.12.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

