Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

