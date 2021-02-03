Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,738. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.