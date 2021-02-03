Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 683,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,803,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,315.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 323,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $179.37. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $181.24.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.