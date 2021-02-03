Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.26. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 46.49%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

