Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

