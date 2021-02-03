Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.45.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

