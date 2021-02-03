VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $37.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several analysts recently commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,850 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in VEREIT by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter.

VER stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

