Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,075 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 118,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 94,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

