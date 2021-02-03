Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $257.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

