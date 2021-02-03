VerusCoin Hits Market Cap of $25.05 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $25.05 million and $24,901.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,543,613 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

