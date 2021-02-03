VestChain (VEST) Reaches Market Cap of $13.55 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $2,052.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

