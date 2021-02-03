Viacoin Trading 79.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $12.11 million and $1.36 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00417839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,263 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

